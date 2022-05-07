LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 111.24%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $0.64-$0.68 EPS.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 1,958,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,810. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

