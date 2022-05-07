Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Luxfer’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.