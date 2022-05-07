LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.28

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.