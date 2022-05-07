LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.28

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

