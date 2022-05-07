LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

