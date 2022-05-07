Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.