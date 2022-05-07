Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.