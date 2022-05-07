Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis.
LYV traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. 5,398,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,460. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.39.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
