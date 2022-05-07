Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. 5,398,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,460. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.39.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 621,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

