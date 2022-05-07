Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.82.

NYSE LAC traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $24.55. 4,980,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,312. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 27.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

