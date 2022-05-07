Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.83. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 327,790 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 2,482.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 125,124 shares during the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.