Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Linde worth $138,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.47.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,372. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.24. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

