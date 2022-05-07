Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of LILA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. 272,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

