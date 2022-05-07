Lendefi Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (LDFI)

Lendefi (LDFI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Lendefi has a total market cap of $434,084.88 and approximately $2,350.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00203806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00468850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039373 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.49 or 1.97629497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

