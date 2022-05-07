Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 129,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,296. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lantronix by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.