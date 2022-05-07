Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.56

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.56 and traded as low as $13.48. Lands’ End shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 149,818 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 812.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

