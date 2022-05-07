Landbox Price Hits $0.0019 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $145,123.54 and $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landbox has traded 111.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00183127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,538.80 or 2.00276784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

