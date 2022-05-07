Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,324. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,405,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

