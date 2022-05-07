Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Announces Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,559.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 448,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

