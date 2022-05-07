Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Shares Down 8.2%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 26,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 43,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)
Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.
