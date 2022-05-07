Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

NYSE KDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 7,708,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,225. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

