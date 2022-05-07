Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €795.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €795.00 ($836.84) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KER. HSBC set a €600.00 ($631.58) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($705.26) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($821.05) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($736.84) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €805.00 ($847.37) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €760.21 ($800.23).

Shares of KER stock opened at €457.90 ($482.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €554.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €633.31. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

