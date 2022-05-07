Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

