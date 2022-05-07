JUST Achieves Market Capitalization of $473.79 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. JUST has a total market cap of $473.79 million and $213.92 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00238640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00205610 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00472970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,402.30 or 1.95659175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

