Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0089 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $271,462.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00192278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00199441 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00473879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,095.98 or 2.00530641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

