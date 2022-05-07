JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,150 ($14.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,041 ($13.00).

Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 926 ($11.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.56. Auction Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 712 ($8.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 956.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

