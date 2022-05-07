JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,150 ($14.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,041 ($13.00).
Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 926 ($11.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.56. Auction Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 712 ($8.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 956.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92.
About Auction Technology Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.