JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Target Price to GBX 310

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 338 ($4.22).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.01. The company has a market capitalization of £852.20 million and a PE ratio of 71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 155.20 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

About TI Fluid Systems (Get Rating)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.