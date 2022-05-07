JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €27.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.50 ($27.89) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €26.50 ($27.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

