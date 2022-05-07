Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Joint stock traded down $10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,249. Joint has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

