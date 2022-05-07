JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

