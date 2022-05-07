JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on JD. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

JD stock opened at GBX 123.55 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.73. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

