Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Down 5.1%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Approximately 1,048,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 955,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of £14.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90.

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

