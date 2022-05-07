J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.59).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY stock opened at GBX 227.90 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 4.14%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.