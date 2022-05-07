iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $29.95 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

