iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 156,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,042,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after buying an additional 628,503 shares during the period. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,271. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.