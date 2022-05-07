iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Position Raised by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $45.83.

