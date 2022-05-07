iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,943 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

