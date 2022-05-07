iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Securian Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,235 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $124,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 5,582,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

