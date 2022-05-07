iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Boosted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3,186.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 739,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

