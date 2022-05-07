iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,722,897 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

