iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IRTC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

