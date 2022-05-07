ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.