ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
IO stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.67.
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
