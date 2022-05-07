Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $12.45 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.45 or 0.00034706 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $91.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00198812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00203677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00469908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039379 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,531.24 or 1.96539733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,154,781 coins and its circulating supply is 226,779,492 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.