International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,723,327.92 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,380,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Ltd Famatown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $22.77 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 115.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth $4,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

