Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Itaú Unibanco lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 160,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 125,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

