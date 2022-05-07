Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.14.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.90. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

