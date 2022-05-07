Insider Selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CFO Sells $39,000.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHEF opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after buying an additional 935,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHEF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

