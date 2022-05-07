Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:IIPR traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.00. 516,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $132.57 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
