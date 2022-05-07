Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.00. 516,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $132.57 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

