Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $555.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $42.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

