IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.56.

IGM Financial stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.4444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

