IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after acquiring an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

IDXX traded down $18.47 on Friday, hitting $366.64. 1,527,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,873. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.18 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

