IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Cut to Sell at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

